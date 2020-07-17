One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,451

One (01) more inmate at the Welikada prison has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

Today 297 patients have tested positive or Covid- 19 so far. Yesterday 60 patients were reported.

The country total has increased to 2,451 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-10| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,451



Recovered and discharged – 1,980

Active cases – 459

New Cases for the day – 297*

Total Deaths – 11