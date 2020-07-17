Law+will+be+strictly+enforced+against+false+propaganda+on+social+media+regarding+Covid+infected+patients+

The Police Media Spokesman stated that the law will be strictly enforced against those who make false propaganda on social media that coronavirus infected people have been found in various parts of the island.
Accordingly, the police urge the public to trust only the official announcements made by the Corona Prevention Task Force or the Director General of Government Information regarding corona virus infected patients.
Accordingly, the police urge the public to trust only the official announcements made by the Corona Prevention Task Force or the Director General of Government Information regarding corona virus infected patients.