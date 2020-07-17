Sajith and Ranil are clashing unable to share the green colour (video)

Former UNP parliamentarian Hesha Withanage stated that it is a foolish statement made by the UNP general secretary to say that the green color belongs to Sirikotha only.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam who participated in a public rally stated that those who are shouting will soon be supporting the government.

Former MP Jayantha Samaraweera stated that Sajith and Ranil are unable to share the Colour green.

Former Parliamentarian Chandima Weerakkody states that a parliament cannot implement a people friendly change without a two third majority.

Rauf Hakeem stated that it would not be easy to get even a minimum majority in Parliament.

Former Member of Parliament Kanchana Wijesekera stated that they could easily win about 130 seats in this election.