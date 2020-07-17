Showers+in+several+provinces+today

The Meteorological Department states that several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.



Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Northern, North-central and North- western provinces and in Hambanthota district.



General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.