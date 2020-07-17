Police+on+alert+about+388+members+of+25+organized+crime+gangs+in+the+Western+Province+

OICs of all police stations in the Western province have been informed of 388 members of 25 organized crime gangs active in the Province.

This was stated at a discussion chaired by Western Province Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon yesterday.

It is reported that all the information regarding these members has been given to the OICs of 53 police stations in the Western Province.

Accordingly, the OICs have been informed about criminals operating from overseas, criminals operating from prisons and members of underworld gangs engaged in drug trafficking.

Relevant OICs have been instructed to submit a progress report within a month.