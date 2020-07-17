We have to struggle for our people - Former MP Charles

Former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Charles Nirmalanathan says that they should continue with unity what was left behind by their leader in 2009.

He said this while was addressing a public meeting held in Vavuniya recently.

"We can fight for our people, only if we are united. We must work to abolish the principle of unitary rule and seek a federal solution. Similarly, what the Leader left behind in 2009, we must continue to work within the United Nations. Everyone should give their full support to the TNA”