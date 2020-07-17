Four+months+since+the+first+coronavirus+patient+was+reported+in+Sri+Lanka+

It has been 4 months since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country.

That was when a 52 - year - old tour guide who was with a group from Italy became infected with Covid 19.

Meanwhile, the highest number of coronavirus infections in a day was reported from the country yesterday with 300 cases reported.

The 300 included a detainee from the Welikada Prison, three close associates of an infected person at the Kandakadu Center, and 13 returnees from India, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates and 283 from the Kandakadu centre.