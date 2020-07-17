Official+poll+cards+will+be+mailed+from+today

Official poll cards for the general elections to be held on August 5 will be handed over to the post office from today.



The Election Commission has announced that the work will be carried out today, tomorrow and the day after.



The distribution of official poll cards is due to end on the 29th.



Voters who have not received the official poll cards after that date can go to the relevant post office at the registered address of the 2019 Electoral Roll and obtain their official poll cards after verifying their identity.