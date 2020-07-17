India coronavirus patients have increased over 800,000 - 71,000 new infections reported in the United States yesterday

The number of corona virus infections in India has now risen to 822,603, while the number of corona deaths reported from that country increasing to 22,144. In the past 24 hours 7484 new infections have been reported.

Also, the number of infected coronavirus cases in India has increased from 700,000 to 800,000 within three days.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the highest infected states, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.

Apart from the United States and Brazil, India is the third worst affected country by the Covid Nineteen global epidemic.

71,787 new infections were reported from the United States yesterday.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections has risen to 12.6 million