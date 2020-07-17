A man who sexually abused a 5-year-old girl during her birthday, has been killed by the child's father

A man who sexually abused a 5-year-old girl has died after being assaulted.

The police said that the incident took place in the Morontuduwa area in Panadura last night (10.

The little girl's fifth birthday party was held last night and the father and the uncle who had seen the perpetrator abusing the 5-year-old girl had attacked with a shovel.

The victim was a 45-year-old resident of Horana.

The father and uncle who attacked the victim have been arrested and the Morontuduwa Police are conducting further investigations.