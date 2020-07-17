Although the number of coronaviruses worldwide has doubled in the past six weeks, the World Health Organization says that the potential is there to control the spread of the global pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva yesterday, its head, Tedros Adenam Gebiraius, said examples could be found in Italy, Spain, South Korea and the world's largest shanty town in Mumbai.

Strict measures have to be taken to control the spread of the virus. It should focus on preventing the spread of the disease in the community, and the World Health Organization believes that testing, identification, isolation and treatment can break the chain of transmission of the virus.

Head of WHO, Tedros Adanem Gebriyases stressed that national unity as well as global brotherhood are important in controlling the Covid Nineteen pandemic.