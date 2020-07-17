WHO+delegation+to+China

Two WHO experts left for China yesterday to organize an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.



The coronavirus first emerged in December last year from an animal meat market in Wuhan, China.



There are also allegations from countries including the United States that the virus came from the Wuhan virus lab.



The United States has decided to leave the World Health Organization (WHO), accusing it of being pro-China.



Therefore, the World Health Organization is under heavy pressure to ascertain the origin of the Covid 19 virus.



Two animal health and epidemiologists have been sent to China, where they will meet with Chinese scientists and discuss how to organize the investigation.