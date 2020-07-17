Covid -29 infected person reported from Welikada yesterday was a barber (Video)

It is reported that the coronavirus infected prisoner who was found at the Welikada Prison has worked as a barber in the prison.

According to reports, nearly 170 officers of the prison have also received services from him.

Upul Rohana, President of the Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors' Association stated that the relevant prisons and the public health inspectors of the prisons are already working on the matter to subject them to the PCR tests.

He further stated that another woman who had been a counsellor at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center had also visited the Maranda area in Kirinda.

Also, 29 people at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center, who had been in contact with the 27-year-old female counsellor who was infected with coronavirus, had being subjected to PCR inspections today.

The PCR results are due this afternoon and the health sector, including public health inspectors, are conducting further investigations to find the people closely associated with the infected patients

It has been revealed that the last three infected persons reported yesterday were a staff member of the Kandanadu Rehabilitation Center and his two children.

Area Medical Officer of Health H.A. Abeyratne stated that steps will be taken to quarantine their associates.

Meanwhile, about 100 people have left the Palali Quarantine Center after completing the quarantine.

Air Force Media Spokesman Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe stated that a group of people who had come to Sri Lanka from the Middle East and were subjected to quarantine procedure were sent home today.

234 Sri Lankans who were staying in Britain due to the global epidemic in Covid 19 also arrived in the island this morning.

However, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva stated that it has been decided to temporarily suspend the repatriation of Sri Lankans living abroad.

He said that the decision was taken after considering several factors, including the limited space available in quarantine centers.