සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Covid -29 infected person reported from Welikada yesterday was a barber (Video)

Saturday, 11 July 2020 - 15:35

Covid+-29+infected+person+reported+from+Welikada+yesterday+was+a+barber+%28Video%29


It is reported that the coronavirus infected prisoner who was found at the Welikada Prison has worked as a barber in the prison.

According to reports, nearly 170 officers of the prison have also received services from him.

Upul Rohana, President of the Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors' Association stated that the relevant prisons and the public health inspectors of the prisons are already working on the matter to subject them to the PCR tests.

He further stated that another woman who had been a counsellor at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center had also visited the Maranda area in Kirinda.

Also, 29 people at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center, who had been in contact with the 27-year-old female counsellor who was infected with coronavirus, had being subjected to PCR inspections today.

The PCR results are due this afternoon and the health sector, including public health inspectors, are conducting further investigations to find the people closely associated with the infected patients

It has been revealed that the last three infected persons reported yesterday were a staff member of the Kandanadu Rehabilitation Center and his two children.

Area Medical Officer of Health H.A. Abeyratne stated that steps will be taken to quarantine their associates.

Meanwhile, about 100 people have left the Palali Quarantine Center after completing the quarantine.

Air Force Media Spokesman Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe stated that a group of people who had come to Sri Lanka from the Middle East and were subjected to quarantine procedure were sent home today.

234 Sri Lankans who were staying in Britain due to the global epidemic in Covid 19 also arrived in the island this morning.

However, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva stated that it has been decided to temporarily suspend the repatriation of Sri Lankans living abroad.

He said that the decision was taken after considering several factors, including the limited space available in quarantine centers.

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.