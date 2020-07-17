Follow the health recommendations during campaigning - a request from the Election Commission

The Election Commission states that it is the responsibility of all parties to follow the recommendations given by the Director General of Health Services in campaigning for the General Election.

Its Commissioner General, Saman Sri Ratnayake said that it is the social responsibility of the public representatives, candidates and organizers to pay attention to issues such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Although the Ministry of Health had earlier stated that it would issue a gazette notification containing the health recommendations for the general election, the gazette notification has not been issued yet.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, had given the Elections Commission a set of guidelines on how to adopt hygiene procedures in the run-up to the general election in view of the spread of coronavirus.

However, those guidelines must be published in a gazette notification if they are to have legal validity.

Meanwhile, the Association of Public Health Inspectors of Sri Lanka also points out that with the reporting of new infections, the coronavirus health guidelines should be legally published in the gazette to prevent a second wave.

Meanwhile, the official polling cards for the general election to be held on August 5 will be handed over to the post office from today.

The Election Commission has announced that the work will be carried out today, tomorrow and the day after.

The distribution of official polling cards is due to end on the 29th.

Voters who have not received an official polling card after that date can go to the relevant post office at the registered address of the 2019 Electoral Roll and obtain their official ballot paper after verifying their identity.