සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Follow the health recommendations during campaigning - a request from the Election Commission

Saturday, 11 July 2020 - 15:14

Follow+the+health+recommendations+during+campaigning+-+a+request+from+the+Election+Commission

The Election Commission states that it is the responsibility of all parties to follow the recommendations given by the Director General of Health Services in campaigning for the General Election.

Its Commissioner General, Saman Sri Ratnayake said that it is the social responsibility of the public representatives, candidates and organizers to pay attention to issues such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Although the Ministry of Health had earlier stated that it would issue a gazette notification containing the health recommendations for the general election, the gazette notification has not been issued yet.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, had given the Elections Commission a set of guidelines on how to adopt hygiene procedures in the run-up to the general election in view of the spread of coronavirus.

However, those guidelines must be published in a gazette notification if they are to have legal validity.

Meanwhile, the Association of Public Health Inspectors of Sri Lanka also points out that with the reporting of new infections, the coronavirus health guidelines should be legally published in the gazette to prevent a second wave.

Meanwhile, the official polling cards for the general election to be held on August 5 will be handed over to the post office from today.

The Election Commission has announced that the work will be carried out today, tomorrow and the day after.

The distribution of official polling cards is due to end on the 29th.

Voters who have not received an official polling card after that date can go to the relevant post office at the registered address of the 2019 Electoral Roll and obtain their official ballot paper after verifying their identity.

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.