Special police investigation into Angulana incident - Legal and disciplinary action against the officer who fired if found at fault

A senior police officer in charge of Mount Lavinia police has commenced investigations into the death of a person who had interrupted police duties near the Lunawa Bridge in Moratuwa.



Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon told our news team that legal and disciplinary action would be taken against the police officer involved in the incident if he is found to be at fault.



An individual who had obstructed Police duty near the Lunawa bridge in Moratuwa was killed in Police Gun Fire.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senarathna said that Police engaged in patrols stopped 2 Three Wheelers at a barricade at around 12.25 last night.

Those travelling in the three wheelers had been under the influence of alcohol and one of them had hurled stones at the Police.

An argument that followed, had escalated resulting in the shooting.

The deceased was a 39 year old.

Following the incident residents had surrounded the Angulana Police Station and subsequently, Police STF has been deployed to uphold security.

Moratuwa Police is conducting further investigations.