Rangajeewa's threat to the journalist is condemned by many parties

The United National Party condemns the action of Inspector of Police Narcotics Bureau Neomal Rangajivam where he threatened a journalist at the Colombo High Court this morning.



In a statement, its general secretary, former parliamentarian Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, said the UNP always takes the lead in protecting media freedom and democracy in the country which is a priority for them.



The photojournalist had taken a photo of Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa when he appeared at the Colombo High Court for a court case.



Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa dragged the journalist's by the shirt and had taken him to the police post at the court premises.



The journalist has also lodged a complaint with the police post at the Hulftsdorp court complex and the Colombo SP's office.



Meanwhile, several parties commented on the incident.