US+fighter+helicopters+to+India

India has been given a new range of fighter helicopters by USA. India is involved in a cross-border conflict with China

US Boeing company has delivered 22 Apache helicopters and 15 Chinook helicopters to the Indian Air Force. It is reported that they have already been deployed for border patrol already.

Apache is considered the world's most advanced multi-purpose helicopter aircraft, and India is one of the 17 countries that have received the aircraft.

Last year, US President Donald Trump signed an agreement to supply Apache helicopters during his visit to India, and the annual military equipment turnover between the two countries is over $ 18 billion.