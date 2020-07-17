Officers involved in drug trafficking should be executed (video)

Minister Wimal Weerawansa has requested the President to carry out the death sentence if the Narcotics Bureau officials who are accused of drug trafficking are given the death sentence by the court.
He was speaking at a public rally held in Nawala.
