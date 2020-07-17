Director+General+of+Government+Information+calls+for+an+impartial+inquiry+into+the+obstruction+of+the+duties+of+a+journalist+by+Neomal+Rangajeewa

Acting Director General of the Government Information Department Nalaka Kaluwewa has made a wriitne request to Acting Inspector General of Police C D Wickremeratne to conduct a full and impartial investigation into the incident where Neomal Rangajeewa obstructed the work of a journalist at the Hulftsdorp court premises.

When the journalist was taking a photograph of Neomal Rangajeewa at the court premises yesterday, the journalist was dragged by the shirt and handed over to the police post at the court premises by Neomal Rangajeeva.

The journalist has also lodged a complaint at the police post at the Hulftsdorp court complex and the Colombo police superintendent's office.

The Director General of the Government Information Department, in his letter to the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), states that the journalist who was subjected to the attack was a person who possesses the official ID card issued by the Government Information Department.

Therefore, the Director General of the Government Information Department emphasized that with the ID card the government has assured that it is the responsibility of all parties to enable the journalist to carry out his duties without any hindrance and to provide assistance.