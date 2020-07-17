People affected by telecommunication tower (video)





A telecommunication tower erected on a hilltop in the village of Kandaketiya - Datillawala in Badulla has been reported to have caused immense hardhip to a village.



The villagers are requesting to be freed from this risk that has been there for several years.



This is the focus of the Red Minute today.



This is the village of Dadillawala which is bordered by the Kandaketiya Divisional Secretariat.



With the construction of a telecommunication tower on the top of a hill in this village in the year 2018, the number of accidents caused by lightning in the village has increased.



As a result, the villagers face immense risks.



They point out that with the coming of the rainy season, that risk is even greater.



Therefore, the villagers are requesting the authorities to remove this tower as soon as possible.