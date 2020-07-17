Person+who+was+shot+in+the+Laksetha+Sevana+apartment+complex+has+died

A person who was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital has died of a gunshot wound at the Maligawatta - Laksetha Sevana apartment complex on May 30.



Preliminary investigations carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division revealed that Kanjipani Imran, who is currently in custody, had organised the shooting.



The main suspect of the shooting, 31-year-old Bamunuarachchige Rukshan alias Ukshan was arrested by the STF with a locally made revolver near a supermarket in Kotahena.