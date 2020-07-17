229+Sri+Lankans+arrive+from+Australia

229 Sri Lankans who were stranded in Australia due to the spread of the Coronavirus arrived at the Katunayake International Airport from Melbourne this afternoon.
It was a special aircraft belonging to SriLankan Airlines.
Sri Lankans who went to Australia for employment and a group of students who went to Australia for higher education were among the returnees.
