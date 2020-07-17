2620+election+related+complaints

The Election Commission has so far received 2620 complaints pertaining to the general election.



The Election Commission announced that 683 complaints have been received by the National Election Complaints Management Center.



The number of complaints received by the District Election Complaints Management Centers is 1937.



Complaints regarding election law violations can be made to the National Election Complaints Management Center of the Election Commission by calling 0112 886179, 0112886421 or 0112 886117.



The Election Commission also announced that complaints can be made through fax numbers 0112 88 65 51 or 0112 886552.