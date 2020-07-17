සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A group of students make a request from the President to hold the GCE Advanced Level examination in October

Saturday, 11 July 2020 - 21:26

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa participated in several public meetings organized in Kandy in support of the candidates of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting upcoming Parliamentary election.

The people of Nawalapitiya welcomed the President who joined the rally held at the Jayathilaka Stadium in Nawalapitiya.

The President’s Media Division stated that the Maha Sangha chanted Seth Pirith and offered blessings to the President.

The President also met the eight UNP members of the Nawalapitiya Ganga Ihala Korale Pradeshiya Sabha and the two members of the Pasbage Korale Pradeshiya Sabha who recently joined the Podujana Peramuna.

The people involved in the tea Industry called on the President to help them get a fair price for tea leaves at a rally in front of the Nawalapitiya bus stand.

The President’s Media Division stated that the government has taken a number of steps to protect the local farmer and at the same time has given priority to protecting the tea industry.

The President's attention was also drawn to the request for a higher education institute and a technical college for estate children.

The President who participated in the public meeting organized near the Gampola railway station received a warm response from the people present.

Also, a group of female students requested the President to conduct the A / L examination this October at a public meeting organized in Dawulagala, Udunuwara.

The President stated that it will be directed to the Minister of Education.

