Galle road closed along the coastal line from Kahawa to Telwatta Junction for light vehicles as ocean waves swashing in on to the road.

Traffic on the Galle-Colombo main road in the Ambalangoda-Kahawa-Meetiyagoda-Akurala areas was disrupted today due to sand and gravel and other debris entering the Galle-Colombo main road.



The Police Media Division stated that light vehicles will continue to be barred from traveling in the area.