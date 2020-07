The Central Bank said that Rs 40,000 million worth of Treasury bonds would be issued under two categories through an auction on July 13, 2020.

Rs. 25,000 million Treasury bonds will be issued with a maturity of 02 years and 05 months with a coupon rate of 7.90%.

Another Rs. 15,000 million worth of bonds will be issued with a maturity of 05 years and 07 months with a coupon rate of 9.00%.