සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

700 including visitors to Kandakadu and close contacts of the Rajanganaya officer and his son on self-quarantine

Saturday, 11 July 2020 - 20:23

700+including+visitors+to+Kandakadu+and+close+contacts+of+the+Rajanganaya+officer+and+his+son+on+self-quarantine

300 individuals who had maintained close contacts with a staff member from the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre and his eldest son have been asked to self quarantine as the two had tested positive for COVID-19.

A total number of 300 coronavirus cases, the single highest number of COVID-19 cases recorded within a day, since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March were reported yesterday.

This includes 282 persons who are undergoing rehabilitation at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, 3 were close associates of a patient at Kandakadu, an inmate at the Welikada prison, 9 returnees from India, 2 returnees from UAE and one returnee from Pakistan.

Army personnel who attended lectures at the rehabilitation centre and his two sons were among those who tested positive for the coronavirus. Accordingly his family has been admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Angoda.

The soldier had returned to his home in Rajanganaya on the second day after completing his duties at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center. Later he had attended a funeral at a relative's home.

It has also been reported that one of the two children had also gone to school for academic purposes.

Accordingly, about 300 close contacts who participated in the funeral and associated with them have been placed under quarantine.

Also, 441 close contacts of the detainees at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center have been identified.

Meanwhile, Nattandiya Health Medical Officer Upul Jayathilaka stated that it has been confirmed today that the mother of a consultant who had contracted coronavirus in the Nattandiya - Kottaramulla area had not contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, a consultant at Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center in Habaraduwa, Heenatigala, Galle has also been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the PCR test of the young man who was admitted to Mundalama District Hospital with coronavirus symptoms and transferred to the Chilaw Hospital where he died, has been negative.

However, Puttalam District Health Services Director Dinusha Fernando stated that the victim’s mother has also been subjected to PCR tests.

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.