700+including+visitors+to+Kandakadu+and+close+contacts+of+the+Rajanganaya+officer+and+his+son+on+self-quarantine

300 individuals who had maintained close contacts with a staff member from the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre and his eldest son have been asked to self quarantine as the two had tested positive for COVID-19.

A total number of 300 coronavirus cases, the single highest number of COVID-19 cases recorded within a day, since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March were reported yesterday.

This includes 282 persons who are undergoing rehabilitation at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, 3 were close associates of a patient at Kandakadu, an inmate at the Welikada prison, 9 returnees from India, 2 returnees from UAE and one returnee from Pakistan.

Army personnel who attended lectures at the rehabilitation centre and his two sons were among those who tested positive for the coronavirus. Accordingly his family has been admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Angoda.

The soldier had returned to his home in Rajanganaya on the second day after completing his duties at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center. Later he had attended a funeral at a relative's home.

It has also been reported that one of the two children had also gone to school for academic purposes.

Accordingly, about 300 close contacts who participated in the funeral and associated with them have been placed under quarantine.

Also, 441 close contacts of the detainees at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center have been identified.

Meanwhile, Nattandiya Health Medical Officer Upul Jayathilaka stated that it has been confirmed today that the mother of a consultant who had contracted coronavirus in the Nattandiya - Kottaramulla area had not contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, a consultant at Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center in Habaraduwa, Heenatigala, Galle has also been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the PCR test of the young man who was admitted to Mundalama District Hospital with coronavirus symptoms and transferred to the Chilaw Hospital where he died, has been negative.

However, Puttalam District Health Services Director Dinusha Fernando stated that the victim’s mother has also been subjected to PCR tests.