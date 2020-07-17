Police+say+a+fair+and+proper+investigation+is+being+conducted+into+the+Angulana+incident

A post mortem examination has been carried out following the Magistrate's inquiry into the death of a person who had obstructed police duties near the Lunawa Bridge in Moratuwa.



Our correspondent said that the acting magistrate of Moratuwa had arrived at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital and carried out the on-site magisterial inquiry.



At around 12.25 last night, three mobile patrol officers of the Angulana Police had set up an emergency roadblock and stopped two three-wheelers near the Lunawa Bridge in Moratuwa.



It is reported that the shooting had taken place during this time.



Following the death of a 39 year old man, as a result of the shooting, the residents of the area had tried to attack the police in a riotous manner.



Later, the Police Special Task Force was called to the Angulana Police Station and security was deployed.



Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon visited the area today to inquire into the incident and said that a fair and formal investigation would be carried out into the incident.