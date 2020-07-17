Mamasmi's comrade who was shot at Maligawatta 40 days ago, dies in hospital

A person who was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot injuries has died.

He was shot at the Maligawatta - Laksetha Sevana apartment complex on May 30.

It was reported that the victim Abdul Rauf had connections with the murdered Mamasmi and members of an organized crime gang called Bhaiya, who is now believed to have fled to India and in hiding.

Preliminary investigations carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division revealed that Kanjipani Imran, who is currently in custody, had orchestrated the shooting.

The main suspect in the shooting, 31-year-old Bamunuarachchige Rukshan alias Ukshan, was arrested near a Kotahena supermarket with a revolver manufactured in Sri Lanka.

Two close associates of the underworld member Nadun Chinthaka alias Harak Kata have been arrested with drugs in Weligama - Kokmaduwa and Weligama - Ibbawala areas.

The arrested are Rajapaksa Pathiranage Prabhath Madusanka alias Midigama Chuti and another associate called Chamara.

At the time of his arrest, Midigama Chuti had 10.1 grams of heroin, and 9 mobile phones. The 32-year-old was involved in a number of crimes, including murder and money laundering.

382 grams of Kerala cannabis was seized from Chamara when he was arrested.