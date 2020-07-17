Easter+Attack+Commission+members+go+to+Saindamarudu+

Officials of the Presidential Commission appointed to probe into the Easter Attacks visited several areas in the Ampara District.



During the commission inquiries several activities of extremist groups, including the mastermind of the Ester Sunday attacks, Saharan Hashim, was mentioned in the area.

Therefore, the visit was to further investigate the information that has been shared before the Commission so far.

Accordingly, the officials visited the Nintavur and Saindamarudu areas as well as the Samanthurai area, according to our correspondent.