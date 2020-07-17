Actor+Amitabh+Bachchan+infected+with+Covid-19+virus+

Amitabh Bachchan the 77-year-old actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Amitabh tweeted saying;

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" the actor said in a post on social media platform Twitter.

According to reports Nanavati Hospital is located in Mumbai's Ville Parle, which is very close to the actor's residence in Juhu area of the city.

The test results of his family and staff are awaited.