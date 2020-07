Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's best known movie stars, has tested positive for COVID-19 and minutes later, his 44-year-old son Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted he had been infected.

Both were admitted to the same private hospital.

The Bollywood actors were admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment hub.



However, Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for the coronavirus!