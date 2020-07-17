Fairly+heavy+rains+likely+at+some+places+in+Western+and+Sabaragamuwa+province+and+several+other+areas+

Meteorological Department states that showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva, Eastern, Northern and North-Central provinces in the evening or night.Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.