සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Postal Voting commences tomorrow

Sunday, 12 July 2020 - 9:18

Postal+Voting+commences+tomorrow

Postal voting for this year's general election will begin tomorrow.

Seven days have been allocated for postal voting and accordingly, postal voting will take place on the 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 20th and the 21st of July.

The staff of the Medical Officers' Offices will have the opportunity to record their postal vote tomorrow.

The Health Medical Officers' offices are directly tasked with monitoring of all health guidelines that need to be implemented for the control of the coronavirus pandemic in the work places of Government and Statutory Boards and Security services that will mark postal voting on July 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Postal voting will take place on July 14 and 15 at all state institutions excluding police stations, security forces, the civil defense department, the health sector and all district secretariats, and election offices.

Postal voting at police stations, security forces, the Department of Civil Defense, the health sector and all district secretariats and election offices will be conducted on July 16 and 17.

Postal voters who are unable to cast their ballots on those days due to unavoidable reasons can cast their postal votes on July 20 and 21 at the District Election Office.

The Election Commission said in a statement that no one could find out how postal voters had marked their ballots and that the opportunity will be provided ensuring privacy and confidentiality.

The Election Commission also announced that if there are any attempts to interfere with or attempt to influence voting at any postal polling station, the votes will be cancelled.

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 0:43

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Easter attack update -DIG Nalaka de Silva admits his mistake
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 23:03

The DIG in charge of the Anti-Terrorism and Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva who has been interdicted, admitted that it was wrong to not inform... Read More

Various views on the political stage (video)
Various views on the political stage (video)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 22:33

Addressing an election campaign rally, former President Maithripala Sirisena said that the people would talk about the development he had done to Polonnaruwa... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.