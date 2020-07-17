Postal+Voting+commences+tomorrow

Postal voting for this year's general election will begin tomorrow.

Seven days have been allocated for postal voting and accordingly, postal voting will take place on the 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 20th and the 21st of July.

The staff of the Medical Officers' Offices will have the opportunity to record their postal vote tomorrow.

The Health Medical Officers' offices are directly tasked with monitoring of all health guidelines that need to be implemented for the control of the coronavirus pandemic in the work places of Government and Statutory Boards and Security services that will mark postal voting on July 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Postal voting will take place on July 14 and 15 at all state institutions excluding police stations, security forces, the civil defense department, the health sector and all district secretariats, and election offices.

Postal voting at police stations, security forces, the Department of Civil Defense, the health sector and all district secretariats and election offices will be conducted on July 16 and 17.

Postal voters who are unable to cast their ballots on those days due to unavoidable reasons can cast their postal votes on July 20 and 21 at the District Election Office.

The Election Commission said in a statement that no one could find out how postal voters had marked their ballots and that the opportunity will be provided ensuring privacy and confidentiality.

The Election Commission also announced that if there are any attempts to interfere with or attempt to influence voting at any postal polling station, the votes will be cancelled.