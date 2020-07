Police have found a hand grenade and a mobile phone belonging to an infamous criminal Kosgoda Tharaka who is in prison.

They were found following information that came to light during questioning of Rohan Pradeep alias KALU MALLI, who had carried out drug smuggling for Kosgoda Tharaka.

The discoveries were made from the residence of Kalu Malli’s Sister.

Kalu Malli was arrested following information uncovered by Western Province Senior DIG Deshabandu Thennakoon, on the 9th of this month.