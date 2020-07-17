President+pledges+to+fully+supports+self-employment+generation

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that the government is fully committed to provide loans, knowledge and technology for the generation of self-employment.

The President made this statement participating at a meeting held at the Kadugannawa Urban Council grounds in Yatinuwara in the Kandy district in support of the candidates of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting upcoming Parliamentary election.

The President’s Media Division stated that the President has requested a strong parliamentary power to fulfill the aspirations of the people at a public meeting held near the Hewaheta - Thalathuoya bus stand

At a public meeting held in the Kiribathkumbura area in Yatinuwara, the people of the area requested the President to develop Kiribathkumbura as a city with all facilities.

Addressing public meetings organized in Kandy - Bogambara and Senkadagala areas, the President said that satisfactory solutions would be provided to the problems faced by the estate community in Hewaheta - Galaha.