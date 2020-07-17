Remains+of+dead+person+shot+dead+in+Angulana+handed+over+to+the+relatives+

The body of a person who was shot dead by the police at the Lunawa Bridge in Moratuwa has been handed over to relatives last night.

This was after the magisterial inquest and the and the post mortem examination of the body was carried out.

The Police Media Unit stated that the death was due to a gunshot wound to the head according to the post-mortem examination conducted the Kalubowila Hospital.

At around 12.25 last night, three mobile patrol officers of the Angulana Police had set up an emergency roadblock and stopped two three-wheelers near the Lunawa Bridge in Moratuwa.

One person in the groups had obstructed the police officers from performing their duties, acting in a violent manner and attempted to pelt stones at the police.

It is reported that the shooting had taken place during this altercation.