World+Council+of+Churches+requests+Turkey+not+to+convert+Hagia+Sophia+museum+into+a+mosque

The World Council of Churches has called on Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse his decision to turn the celebrated Hagia Sophia museum back into a mosque



The president announced his decision on Friday following a court ruling which annulled its museum status and the 1,500-year-old building was approved to be converted into an Islamic mosque at the request of the government.



Originally a Christian church, the building was converted into an Islamic church by the Ottoman emperor in 1853.



The Unesco World Heritage site in Istanbul has been operating as a museum since 1934.



Hagia Sophia is Turkey's most popular tourist site, attracting more than 3.7 million visitors a year