52+kilos+of+Kerala+cannabis+found+in+Uduththurai+beach

The Jaffna Police Special Task Force (STF) and the Kankesanthurai Naval Base have recovered 52.68 kilos of Kerala cannabis in a raid carried out at the Jaffna - Pallai - Wembadi Uduththurai beach.



The police media unit said that a fishing boat used for the transportation of Kerala cannabis was also taken into custody following a raid carried out yesterday.



The suspects had fled during the raid.