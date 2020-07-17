Higher+prices+fetched+for+low+country+tea

Low country tea has fetched a high price at the latest tea auction.
Seven million kilograms of tea were put up for auction in the second week of this month, including about 3 million kilograms of low country tea.
Brokers said the average price of a kilogram of Sri Lankan tea in June was 615 rupees 67 cents.
