India+rescues+six+Sri+Lankan+fishermen

The Indian Coast Guard has rescued six Sri Lankan fishermen who were stranded in the Andaman and Nicobar waters off the Indian Ocean.

The Indian Coast Guard stated that the Sri Lankan fishing vessel was floating about 190 nautical miles off the Indian islands.

An Indian Coast Guard vessel called Rajkamal and a dornier observation aircraft have been used to rescue the boat and the fishermen.

The Indian Coast Guard further stated that the Sri Lankan fishermen are in good health and they and their vessel will be taken to Port Blair Harbor.

The Indian media stated that all precautionary measures have been taken in accordance with the health safety laws to prevent the Covid 19 transmission during their release yesterday.