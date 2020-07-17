385+suspects+arrested+in+raids+in+Western+Province

385 persons have been arrested in raids carried out in the Western Province from 6.00 am yesterday to 5.00 am today.



Of these, 93 grams and 244 milligrams of heroin were found in the possession of 136 persons while 567 grams and 136 milligrams of cannabis were found in the possession of 85 persons.



The DIG in charge of the Western Province stated that over 12 grams of ice narcotics have been found in the possession of 13 persons.