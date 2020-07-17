Over 28,000 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours in India

A total of 28,637 new cases of coronavirus have been reported from India in the last 24 hours.



This is the highest number of cases ever recorded in India in a single day.



Accordingly, the total number of infected people in India exceeds 850,000.



With 551 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus deaths in India exceeds 22,500.



More than 534,000 people infected with the coronavirus in India have been cured so far.



Meanwhile, Indian media reported that the condition of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his 44-year-old son Abhishek Bachchan, who were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai due to coronavirus infection, are stable.