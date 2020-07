Basil Rajapaksa, the National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna has instructed to suspend all propaganda rallies organized by the Sri Lanka Nidhas Podu Jana Sandhanaya and the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna.

Accordingly, all propaganda rallies scheduled to be held on the 13 th, 14 th and 15 th of this with the participation of the Leader of the Podu Jana Peramuna, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, will be cancelled.