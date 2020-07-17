Couple arrested for printing fake currency notes (Video)

Kuruwita Police have arrested a couple for printing counterfeit currency notes worth Rs. 137,020.00.

This was during a raid was carried out in the Kuruwita, Dodampe - Mandadeniya area, according to information received by the police.

The police also seized a computer, a car and two cell phones that were in their possession, that was used for the printing of counterfeit notes.

The police said that when the suspects were arrested, they were in possession of 21 counterfeit notes of Rs 5,000, 34 counterfeit Rs 500 currency notes and 02 counterfeit Rs 10 currency notes.

The suspect is a 34-year-old resident of Mahagalkada, Lekolawewa, Anuradhapura and had printed the fake currency notes in his 21-year-old girl friend’s home.

Police also arrested a 44-year-old Justice of the Peace who aided and abetted the printing and exchange of counterfeit currency notes.

Kuruwita police are conducting further investigations.