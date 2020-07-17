No signs of a 2nd wave yet, but important to be careful - Warning from Epidemiologists

The Epidemiology Unit says that COVID-19 cases been reported from the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre and among their close associates cannot be termed as a second wave in Sri Lanka.

Chief Epidemiologist Specialist Doctor Sudath Samaraweera however cautioned that the risk of a 2nd wave was still there.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers Association says that it was important to trace patients and treat them soon.

Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe says that measures have already been taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

However, the Director General stressed the importance of limiting travelling unnecessarily while continuing with day to day activities.