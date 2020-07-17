UN+Security+Council+convenes+next+Wednesday

The United Nations Security Council has convened a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the danger of the sinking ship carrying 1.1 million barrels of crude oil stranded off the coast of war-torn Yemen.



The 45-year-old vessel was anchored at the Hodeidah port in Yemen, and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have not allowed the UN team to investigate the situation.



UN spokesman Stefan Dujarric said the sinking of the oil tanker could wreak havoc on Red Sea marine life.