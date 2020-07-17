World+oil+prices+drop+further

World oil prices continue to fall due to the global spread of the corona virus.
The price of a barrel of Brent crude fell about 2 percent to $ 41.72 yesterday, and the U.S. WTI. Oil also fell 1.72 percent to $ 38.92 a barrel.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's and OPEC and other oil - producing countries, including Russia, are set to cut production further to keep prices down.
The American Wall Street Journal reports that they will take that step from next month.
