Four+arrested+for+attempting+to+illegally+travel+from+India

The Navy has arrested four persons who were illegally arriving in the country from India by boat.
The Navy stated that one of the suspects was admitted to the Jaffna Hospital due to a respiratory ailment.
Two of the arrested were Sri Lankans attempting to return from India and the other two were on their way to the Indian waters to take them.
Also, all four persons, including the person with respiratory distress, has been subjected to PCR tests.
