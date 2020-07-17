Another mountain leopard trapped in a snare- Wildlife officials in a desperate attempt to save the leopard (video)

The Nallathanniya Wildlife Office says that a mountain leopard scientifically known as Panthera Pardus has been caught in a snare set up for hunting wild animals.

This leopard was caught in the forest area behind the row of estate houses in the first part of the Ginigathhena - Kenilworth estate this morning (12).

Officials of the Nallathanniya Wildlife Office stated that necessary steps have been taken to anesthetize and rescue the animal.

They also said that a project to remove snares from the tea estates has already been launched throughout the plantation areas.

Wildlife officials have managed to rescue some of the leopards that had been caught in the tea plantation in the past, while a black panther and several other leopards were not so lucky to survive the ordeal.